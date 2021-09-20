Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,250 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,934,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 372,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

