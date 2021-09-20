Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,170 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.90. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

