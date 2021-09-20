Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 34.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 16.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.77 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

