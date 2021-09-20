Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock worth $895,773. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

