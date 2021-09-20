Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at $65,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 662.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCEL stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $463.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. On average, analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

