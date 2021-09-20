Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $45.41 on Monday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

