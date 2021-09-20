NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Up 29.8% in August

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 73,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,351. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

