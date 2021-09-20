NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 104,001 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

