NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 172,351 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 168.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,351 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 342,755 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 166,428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $53.46 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

