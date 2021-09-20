NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,630 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $163.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

