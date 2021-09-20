NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

