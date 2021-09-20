NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 14,059 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 79,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

