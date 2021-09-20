Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.74. The stock had a trading volume of 480,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

