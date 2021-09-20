Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. NovoCure makes up 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2,547.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.05. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.