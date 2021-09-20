Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

