Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 374,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

