Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,498. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

