Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 990,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750,461. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.