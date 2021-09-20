Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Nucor stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

