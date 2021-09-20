Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 186,065 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 27,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.