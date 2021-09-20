NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Update

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.59. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,066. NVE has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $312.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVE during the first quarter worth about $4,304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 212.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after buying an additional 173,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.