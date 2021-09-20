NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,750 shares of company stock worth $89,709,580 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

