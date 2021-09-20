O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,296 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 726.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.