O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.25, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

