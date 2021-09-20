O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Points International worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Points International alerts:

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.68 on Monday. Points International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.