O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $22,239,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

