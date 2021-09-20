O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 31,358.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $81,480,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $23,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 628,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $46.00 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

