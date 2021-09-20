O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2,480.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 41,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 8,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $156.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.46. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

