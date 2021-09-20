O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $188.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $184.78 and a one year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

