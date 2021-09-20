O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in O2Micro International by 469.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in O2Micro International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. 161,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,577. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $176.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.68.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

