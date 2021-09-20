Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Short Interest Up 45.4% in August

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the August 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 16.05. 2,809,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is 17.89. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

