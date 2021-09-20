Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.62.
NASDAQ OTLY opened at 16.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 17.89. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
