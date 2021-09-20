Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

