Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $28.41

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $29.50. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

OLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

