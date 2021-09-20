On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTIVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

