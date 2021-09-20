On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTIVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
