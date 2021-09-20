ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 258,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 62.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ONEOK by 70.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 189,647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

