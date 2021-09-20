ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

