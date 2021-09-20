Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$22.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

