OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Volume Hits $5.56 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $49.55 million and $5.56 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00173615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00110492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.62 or 0.06849421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,853.51 or 1.00270051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00772861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.