Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 39.3% in August

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPNT. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

OPNT traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,305. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

