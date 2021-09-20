OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $963.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.14 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

