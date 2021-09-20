Origin Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $294,411.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $294,411.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00066086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00175118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00111986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.57 or 0.06932567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,601.40 or 0.99641718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00782255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

