Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ORN stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $164.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

