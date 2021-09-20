Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.93.

OVV stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

