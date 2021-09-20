Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 7.4%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 21,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 388,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on OWLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

