Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 7.4%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 21,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 388,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Several research analysts recently commented on OWLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02.
About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.