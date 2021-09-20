Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 29,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 32,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

