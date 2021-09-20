Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

