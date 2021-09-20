Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Ball by 11.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 240,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 191,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 49.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 145.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $92.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

