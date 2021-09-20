Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $788,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 535,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.49 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

