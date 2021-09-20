Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,046 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.